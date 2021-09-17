Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $844,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,589 shares of company stock worth $59,689,584 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 258.14 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.50. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

