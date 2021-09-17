Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 38,200 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmont were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $628,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.33 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.