Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,600 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.50, for a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,315,990.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,092 shares of company stock valued at $232,720,961. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.65.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $653.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $624.05 and a 200 day moving average of $544.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

