Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.28.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,183. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

