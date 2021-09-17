Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

