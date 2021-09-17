Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. 622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 417,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

