Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

EVC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

EVC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 494,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,643. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $586.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

