Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 529 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.94.

