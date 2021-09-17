Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 121,397 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERJ. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 376.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 264,736 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 134.8% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

NYSE:ERJ opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.

About Embraer

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.