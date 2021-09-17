Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up to $13.09

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $13.60. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 16,006 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $701.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,795. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $13,651,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2,295.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 98,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.