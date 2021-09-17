Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Icosavax Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Icosavax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICVX. Evercore ISI started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Icosavax in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICVX opened at $39.46 on Thursday. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($1.96).

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

