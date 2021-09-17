EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0141 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $273,774.29 and approximately $1,204.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00134176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.90 or 0.00756045 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.