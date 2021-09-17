Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 13,661 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $120,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

