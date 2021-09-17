Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 88.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

