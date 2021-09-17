Ethic Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI opened at $185.87 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $191.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.