Ethic Inc. Purchases 549 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after acquiring an additional 225,071 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Waters by 590.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,753,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT stock opened at $399.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

