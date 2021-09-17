Ethic Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $37,340,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Comerica by 8,150.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after buying an additional 519,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,704,000 after buying an additional 305,333 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

CMA opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.