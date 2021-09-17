Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $57,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,962,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth $72,748,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 78.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 539,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,997,000 after purchasing an additional 236,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.64.

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $104.30 and a one year high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.