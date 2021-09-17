Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after purchasing an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 368,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $129.04 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.12 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

