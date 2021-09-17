Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Sells $206,000.00 in Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Par Chadha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XELA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Exela Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter valued at $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.