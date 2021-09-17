Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Sells $35,065.80 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey F. Dickerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40.

Shares of EXPD opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

