Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $455.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $403.98.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $373.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.61. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock valued at $927,876,141. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

