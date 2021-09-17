Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,921,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

