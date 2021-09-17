Factorial Partners LLC Invests $403,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.02. 2,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,419. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $865.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,132.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,412. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

