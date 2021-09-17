Factorial Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 157,813 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

QDEL traded up $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.94. 38,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.89. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $288.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.29 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

