Factorial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. 4,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

