Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Purchases $75,000.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $425.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,454 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

