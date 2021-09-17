Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

FEEXF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

