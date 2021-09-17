Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 404,500 shares, a growth of 150.3% from the August 15th total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,348.3 days.

Several brokerages have commented on FEEXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of FEEXF traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $4.80. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.