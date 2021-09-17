Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:FAR opened at GBX 30.36 ($0.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.21. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The firm has a market cap of £114.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74.

In other news, insider Mick Davis bought 33,520,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

