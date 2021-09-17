Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $22.33 Average PT from Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ferro has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferro by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after buying an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,033,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

