Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Eight Capital

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.20 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 75.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company.

TSE FTRP opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.44 million and a PE ratio of -8.30.

