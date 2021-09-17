Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,351,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,461 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 2.9% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $785,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 41.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in MSCI by 14.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $6.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $645.59. 3,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,455. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $613.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.03.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.