Fiera Capital Corp Has $82.94 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.37% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $82,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. 14,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

