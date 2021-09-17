Fiera Capital Corp Increases Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.25% of FactSet Research Systems worth $155,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.21. 1,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.40 and a 200 day moving average of $338.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $390.96. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

