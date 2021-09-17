Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,556,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $188,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 625,304 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. 24,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

