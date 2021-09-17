Fiera Capital Corp Sells 141,268 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,268 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 1.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.45% of HDFC Bank worth $377,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 162.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 21,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,866. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

