Financial Architects Inc Invests $343,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,365 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $317.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.39.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

