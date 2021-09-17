Financial Architects Inc Makes New $208,000 Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,100,000 after buying an additional 68,264 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $326,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

