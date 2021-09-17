Financial Architects Inc Sells 811 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Financial Architects Inc cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 110,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $118.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.27. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $159.70.

