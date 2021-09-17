Financial Architects Inc Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Markel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,218.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,239.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,202.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

