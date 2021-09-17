Financial Architects Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Architects Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

