Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 223 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 223 ($2.91). Approximately 4,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £216.80 million and a P/E ratio of 26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 232.37.

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

