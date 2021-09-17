Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.46 ($0.01). Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01), with a volume of 40,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

