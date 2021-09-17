First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce $25.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.36 million and the highest is $26.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of FGBI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $186.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

