First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $121,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

