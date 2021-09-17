First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $90,000 Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.18. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.