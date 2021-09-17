First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,019 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $21.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,611 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.