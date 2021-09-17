First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 320 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,184,000 after buying an additional 145,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,529,000 after purchasing an additional 43,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,383,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.