First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes $111,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sysco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NYSE SYY opened at $76.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

